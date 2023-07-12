Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. 519,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.