Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 153,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,854. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

