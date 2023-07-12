Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. 58,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,720. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

