Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 3,677,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

