Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.19. The stock had a trading volume of 577,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

