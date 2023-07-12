Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 883,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,009. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

