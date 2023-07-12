Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.68. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Plus Products Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.
About Plus Products
Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Products
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.