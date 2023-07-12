Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Achieves $6.89 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Polygon has a market cap of $6.89 billion and approximately $329.78 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polygon

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,469,069 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

