Polymesh (POLYX) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $71.68 million and $15.32 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 819,881,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 812,585,109.231017 with 683,568,313.697029 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13790149 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $14,772,739.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

