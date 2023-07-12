Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.