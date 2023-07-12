PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Trading Up 2.2%

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.
