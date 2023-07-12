Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.