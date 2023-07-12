Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Primerica stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $204.81.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 41.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 56.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

