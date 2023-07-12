Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Trading Down 1.8%

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRBGet Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Probe Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Probe Gold

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

See Also

