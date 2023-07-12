Progressive (PGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) will announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Progressive to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

