ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.