ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

