Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 48,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.