Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 48,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

