Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 2,006 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,369. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 591.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.05.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

