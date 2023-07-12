Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 190,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

