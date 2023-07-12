Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.