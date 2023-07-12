Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 880,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

