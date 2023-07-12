Provence Wealth Management Group Has $4.85 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 666,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.