Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New $273,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869,109. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.