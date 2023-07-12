Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 4,442 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,611. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

