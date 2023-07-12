Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 948 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.10. 982,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

