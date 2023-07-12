Provence Wealth Management Group Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. 302,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,673. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

