Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,633 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after buying an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 346,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

