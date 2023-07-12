Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

PRU stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

