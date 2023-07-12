Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raised by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $2,655,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.