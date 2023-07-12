Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $139.19 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.