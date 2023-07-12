Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Boosted by Zacks Research

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.98. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$47.63 and a 12-month high of C$58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 303.42%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

