Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $292.77 million and $28.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00009150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.92 or 0.06163439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,734,806 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

