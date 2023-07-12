QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $110,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,288. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

