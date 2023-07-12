Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.24 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.95 or 1.00067634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

