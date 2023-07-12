Raymond James Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 65,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.