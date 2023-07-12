Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. 332,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

