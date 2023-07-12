Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

