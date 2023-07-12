Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
RTX stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Raytheon Technologies
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.