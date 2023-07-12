RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 2,097 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,673. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

