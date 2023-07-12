RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 4,768 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 652,780 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

