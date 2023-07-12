RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys 4,718 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,542. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

