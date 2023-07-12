RCS Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $208.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.