RCS Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.11. 845,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,697. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

