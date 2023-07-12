Record plc (LON:REC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.45 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Record Stock Up 0.5 %

REC opened at GBX 92.62 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,536.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Record has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,263.36 ($32,501.43). Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Featured Stories

