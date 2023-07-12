Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 1,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Recruit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.