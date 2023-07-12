REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for REE Automotive in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REE Automotive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in REE Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,160,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

