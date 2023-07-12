Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 11.2%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 12,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Refined Metals Stock Down 25.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Refined Metals Company Profile
Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
