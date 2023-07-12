Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 3,609 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.68% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

