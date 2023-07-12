Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.