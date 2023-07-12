Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.5 %

EHC stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

